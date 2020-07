Amenities

Take a look at this beautiful, newer constructed home in Surprise! Home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a den. Wood-like tile throughout. Island kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, stainless appliances and tiled back splash. Open dining nook and family room. Master suite has separate tub & shower, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. 3 Car tandem garage. Call 623-376-8870 now to view!