18017 W. Caribbean Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3 bd/2.5 ba home with over 2600 sqft to enjoy and entertain. This home features a first level den with double doors, large storage closet under the stairs, formal dining area, as well as family and living rooms. The eat-in-kitchen offers a kitchen island, stove, built in microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom provides a large walk-in closet, separate garden tub and glass enclosed shower, and his/hers sinks. Other amenities include built-in desk in the loft area, 3 car garage, and well established and presented back yard with trees, vines and shrubs. This is a must see home. Easy access to all shopping and eateries Bell Rd has to offer. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!