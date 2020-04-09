All apartments in Surprise
18017 W. Caribbean Lane

18017 West Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18017 West Caribbean Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 bd/2.5 ba home with over 2600 sqft to enjoy and entertain. This home features a first level den with double doors, large storage closet under the stairs, formal dining area, as well as family and living rooms. The eat-in-kitchen offers a kitchen island, stove, built in microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom provides a large walk-in closet, separate garden tub and glass enclosed shower, and his/hers sinks. Other amenities include built-in desk in the loft area, 3 car garage, and well established and presented back yard with trees, vines and shrubs. This is a must see home. Easy access to all shopping and eateries Bell Rd has to offer. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18017 W. Caribbean Lane have any available units?
18017 W. Caribbean Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18017 W. Caribbean Lane have?
Some of 18017 W. Caribbean Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18017 W. Caribbean Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18017 W. Caribbean Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18017 W. Caribbean Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18017 W. Caribbean Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18017 W. Caribbean Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18017 W. Caribbean Lane offers parking.
Does 18017 W. Caribbean Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18017 W. Caribbean Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18017 W. Caribbean Lane have a pool?
No, 18017 W. Caribbean Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18017 W. Caribbean Lane have accessible units?
No, 18017 W. Caribbean Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18017 W. Caribbean Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18017 W. Caribbean Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18017 W. Caribbean Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18017 W. Caribbean Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
