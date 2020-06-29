All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17987 W RYANS Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17987 W RYANS Way
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

17987 W RYANS Way

17987 West Ryan's Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17987 West Ryan's Way, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Nicely appointed 2 BR, 2 BA with Den features separate living room and dining room, Single level - no steps. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and loads of storage, opens to Arizona room with fireplace and flat screen TV. Laundry/Hobby Room. Garage has built in cabinets, utility sink and workbench. Stunning backyard with large patio and built in bar/prep area. Newer HVAC, dual pane windows and solar will keep utility costs low. Neutral carpeting installed in 2019. Arizona Traditions is a 55+ community with tennis, golf, swimming, rec centers and more.. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and more. UNFURNISHED - LEASE THROUGH 10/31/2020 PREFERRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17987 W RYANS Way have any available units?
17987 W RYANS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17987 W RYANS Way have?
Some of 17987 W RYANS Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17987 W RYANS Way currently offering any rent specials?
17987 W RYANS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17987 W RYANS Way pet-friendly?
No, 17987 W RYANS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17987 W RYANS Way offer parking?
Yes, 17987 W RYANS Way offers parking.
Does 17987 W RYANS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17987 W RYANS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17987 W RYANS Way have a pool?
No, 17987 W RYANS Way does not have a pool.
Does 17987 W RYANS Way have accessible units?
No, 17987 W RYANS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17987 W RYANS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17987 W RYANS Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17987 W RYANS Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17987 W RYANS Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College