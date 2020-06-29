17987 W RYANS Way

Amenities

Nicely appointed 2 BR, 2 BA with Den features separate living room and dining room, Single level - no steps. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and loads of storage, opens to Arizona room with fireplace and flat screen TV. Laundry/Hobby Room. Garage has built in cabinets, utility sink and workbench. Stunning backyard with large patio and built in bar/prep area. Newer HVAC, dual pane windows and solar will keep utility costs low. Neutral carpeting installed in 2019. Arizona Traditions is a 55+ community with tennis, golf, swimming, rec centers and more.. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and more. UNFURNISHED - LEASE THROUGH 10/31/2020 PREFERRED.