17938 W CARMEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing rental in Surprise Farms on a cul-de-sac! Tons of features! Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops along with a large breakfast bar and pantry. Carpet in the bedrooms only, ceiling fans in each room and an open living space with tons of natural light. The large master has a sitting area, a door to the backyard, large walk-in closet, shower and soaking tub. The extended 3-car garage offers storage and extra space for a larger vehicle, not to mention epoxy flooring! There is a solar water heater to keep costs low as well as a water softener. The backyard has synthetic grass offering low maintenance. Close to everything! Call us today to view this home!