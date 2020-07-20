All apartments in Surprise
17938 W CARMEN Drive

17938 West Carmen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17938 West Carmen Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing rental in Surprise Farms on a cul-de-sac! Tons of features! Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops along with a large breakfast bar and pantry. Carpet in the bedrooms only, ceiling fans in each room and an open living space with tons of natural light. The large master has a sitting area, a door to the backyard, large walk-in closet, shower and soaking tub. The extended 3-car garage offers storage and extra space for a larger vehicle, not to mention epoxy flooring! There is a solar water heater to keep costs low as well as a water softener. The backyard has synthetic grass offering low maintenance. Close to everything! Call us today to view this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17938 W CARMEN Drive have any available units?
17938 W CARMEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17938 W CARMEN Drive have?
Some of 17938 W CARMEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17938 W CARMEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17938 W CARMEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17938 W CARMEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17938 W CARMEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17938 W CARMEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17938 W CARMEN Drive offers parking.
Does 17938 W CARMEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17938 W CARMEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17938 W CARMEN Drive have a pool?
No, 17938 W CARMEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17938 W CARMEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 17938 W CARMEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17938 W CARMEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17938 W CARMEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17938 W CARMEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17938 W CARMEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
