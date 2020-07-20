17923 N 168TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, Contemporary Style Home, 2 Story, 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bath, located in quite Family Neighborhood close to Shopping, Schools and All the Amenities. Ceramic Tile and Plush Carpets throughout. Downstairs: Spacious Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Den, Bedroom and Full bath. Huge eat in Open Kitchen, Center Island, Granite Counter Tops, Lots of Wood Cabinets for storage and Pantry. Upstairs: Large Master Bedroom Retreat, Sitting Area, Private Balcony, Full Bath, Separate Tub and Shower, Double Sinks, Granite Counters and Large Walk-In Closet. Extras: Many Upgrades, 3 Car tandem Garage, Electric Garage Doors, Zoned AC, Upgraded Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Window Blinds, Gas Hot Water. Desert Landscape Front. Large Back Yard, Grass, Covered Patio and plenty of room to play.