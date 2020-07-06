17870 N 114TH Lane

Amenities
You're going to love the front of this charming Surprise rental home! The interior is even better; you'll find dark hardwood and a crisp ceiling fan in the living room. A luxurious kitchen enhanced by stainless steel amenities, granite countertops, and a nearby dining area with a warm interior view. Continuing to the second level reveals three spacious bedrooms, to include the master, which also features a highly desired master bathroom & walk-in closet! Don't let this pass you by call today!