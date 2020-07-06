All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17870 N 114TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17870 N 114TH Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

17870 N 114TH Lane

17870 North 114th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17870 North 114th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You're going to love the front of this charming Surprise rental home! The interior is even better; you'll find dark hardwood and a crisp ceiling fan in the living room. A luxurious kitchen enhanced by stainless steel amenities, granite countertops, and a nearby dining area with a warm interior view. Continuing to the second level reveals three spacious bedrooms, to include the master, which also features a highly desired master bathroom & walk-in closet! Don't let this pass you by call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17870 N 114TH Lane have any available units?
17870 N 114TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17870 N 114TH Lane have?
Some of 17870 N 114TH Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17870 N 114TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17870 N 114TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17870 N 114TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17870 N 114TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17870 N 114TH Lane offer parking?
No, 17870 N 114TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17870 N 114TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17870 N 114TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17870 N 114TH Lane have a pool?
No, 17870 N 114TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17870 N 114TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 17870 N 114TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17870 N 114TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17870 N 114TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17870 N 114TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17870 N 114TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College