Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features custom paint throughout, neutral carpeting and dramatic vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is light and bright with an open concept, convenient breakfast bar and brand new stainless appliances. Master bedroom split floor plan. Master bath features dual sinks with lovely upgraded counter top and shower. Step outside and enjoy the easy care backyard complete with grassy area and lush landscaping. This home is sparkling clean & move in ready!! Call now to view!