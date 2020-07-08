17832 W Voltaire St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

XL home in Surprise with upgrades! - Awesome floorplan with multiple living areas, den, formal dining, and a three car garage. Close to the new 303 for easy travel to shopping, etc. This home has 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), upstairs loft, all appliances, 2.5 baths, and many upgrades. Custom paint throughout and the kitchen has granite, all appliances, and even a gas range. $1650 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if owner approves your small dog. Owner prefers no pets. Surprise rental tax of 2.2%. $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



These are our minimum rental requirements. Some owners of individual properties may have slightly different requirements.



Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2667808)