All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17832 W Voltaire St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17832 W Voltaire St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

17832 W Voltaire St

17832 West Voltaire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17832 West Voltaire Street, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
XL home in Surprise with upgrades! - Awesome floorplan with multiple living areas, den, formal dining, and a three car garage. Close to the new 303 for easy travel to shopping, etc. This home has 4 bedrooms (all upstairs), upstairs loft, all appliances, 2.5 baths, and many upgrades. Custom paint throughout and the kitchen has granite, all appliances, and even a gas range. $1650 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if owner approves your small dog. Owner prefers no pets. Surprise rental tax of 2.2%. $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

These are our minimum rental requirements. Some owners of individual properties may have slightly different requirements.

Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2667808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17832 W Voltaire St have any available units?
17832 W Voltaire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17832 W Voltaire St have?
Some of 17832 W Voltaire St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17832 W Voltaire St currently offering any rent specials?
17832 W Voltaire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17832 W Voltaire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17832 W Voltaire St is pet friendly.
Does 17832 W Voltaire St offer parking?
Yes, 17832 W Voltaire St offers parking.
Does 17832 W Voltaire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17832 W Voltaire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17832 W Voltaire St have a pool?
No, 17832 W Voltaire St does not have a pool.
Does 17832 W Voltaire St have accessible units?
No, 17832 W Voltaire St does not have accessible units.
Does 17832 W Voltaire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17832 W Voltaire St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17832 W Voltaire St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17832 W Voltaire St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College