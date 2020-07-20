All apartments in Surprise
17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road

17826 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

17826 West Bloomfield Road, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hurry and see this fabulous 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Surprise! Featuring a 3 car tandem garage, dining and living areas, a spacious loft, brand new carpet and freshly painted neutral paint throughout. You simply won't believe your eyes! The gorgeous kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a walk-in pantry, matching appliances, and a charming island complete with a breakfast bar. Inside the grandiose master bedroom you will find a private sitting area, a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The expansive backyard boasts a covered patio and seating area perfect for spending a relaxing afternoon with friends and loved ones!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road have any available units?
17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road have?
Some of 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not have units with air conditioning.
