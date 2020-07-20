17826 W BLOOMFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Hurry and see this fabulous 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Surprise! Featuring a 3 car tandem garage, dining and living areas, a spacious loft, brand new carpet and freshly painted neutral paint throughout. You simply won't believe your eyes! The gorgeous kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a walk-in pantry, matching appliances, and a charming island complete with a breakfast bar. Inside the grandiose master bedroom you will find a private sitting area, a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The expansive backyard boasts a covered patio and seating area perfect for spending a relaxing afternoon with friends and loved ones!