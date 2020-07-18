All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17767 W Maui Ln

17767 West Maui Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17767 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW CARPET BEING INSTALLED!! Don't miss the great Open floor plan home. Corner lot next to wash, Borders common area. White Tank Mtn views on West side, near Loop 303 and Surprise Spring training baseball fields, Luke Air Force Base just down the 303 near 10 miles away. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Tile in common areas with carpet in bedrooms, Large open kitchen with island, Full covered back patio, Professional desert landscaping in front and back, and 9' flat ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17767 W Maui Ln have any available units?
17767 W Maui Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17767 W Maui Ln have?
Some of 17767 W Maui Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17767 W Maui Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17767 W Maui Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17767 W Maui Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17767 W Maui Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17767 W Maui Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17767 W Maui Ln offers parking.
Does 17767 W Maui Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17767 W Maui Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17767 W Maui Ln have a pool?
No, 17767 W Maui Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17767 W Maui Ln have accessible units?
No, 17767 W Maui Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17767 W Maui Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17767 W Maui Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17767 W Maui Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17767 W Maui Ln has units with air conditioning.
