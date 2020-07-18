17767 W Maui Ln

Amenities

NEW CARPET BEING INSTALLED!! Don't miss the great Open floor plan home. Corner lot next to wash, Borders common area. White Tank Mtn views on West side, near Loop 303 and Surprise Spring training baseball fields, Luke Air Force Base just down the 303 near 10 miles away. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Tile in common areas with carpet in bedrooms, Large open kitchen with island, Full covered back patio, Professional desert landscaping in front and back, and 9' flat ceilings.