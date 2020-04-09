All apartments in Surprise
17704 N SUNDOWN Court
Last updated August 28 2019 at 3:07 PM

17704 N SUNDOWN Court

17704 North Sundown Court · No Longer Available
Location

17704 North Sundown Court, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Home! Sun City Grand, Available for immediate move-in on a YEAR LEASE. Unfurnished. This Corner Lot, Cul-de-Sac, charmer is ready for you to call home! Front Courtyard welcomes you inside and is also a great place to sit out and enjoy your morning coffee. Inside you have a beautiful, updated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Countertops. Entire house has security shades that roll down & wrought iron security screen doors. Spacious Master Suite has Bay Window & Walk-In Closet. Inside Laundry. Backyard is perfect for entertaining complete w/ extended back patio, built-in BBQ grill island, ceiling fans & roll-down shades. Active Adult Community with AMAZING amenities, including clubhouses, work-out centers, Tennis, indoor & outdoor pools and golf, call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17704 N SUNDOWN Court have any available units?
17704 N SUNDOWN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17704 N SUNDOWN Court have?
Some of 17704 N SUNDOWN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17704 N SUNDOWN Court currently offering any rent specials?
17704 N SUNDOWN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17704 N SUNDOWN Court pet-friendly?
No, 17704 N SUNDOWN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17704 N SUNDOWN Court offer parking?
Yes, 17704 N SUNDOWN Court offers parking.
Does 17704 N SUNDOWN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17704 N SUNDOWN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17704 N SUNDOWN Court have a pool?
Yes, 17704 N SUNDOWN Court has a pool.
Does 17704 N SUNDOWN Court have accessible units?
No, 17704 N SUNDOWN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17704 N SUNDOWN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17704 N SUNDOWN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17704 N SUNDOWN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17704 N SUNDOWN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
