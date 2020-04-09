17704 N SUNDOWN Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Gorgeous Home! Sun City Grand, Available for immediate move-in on a YEAR LEASE. Unfurnished. This Corner Lot, Cul-de-Sac, charmer is ready for you to call home! Front Courtyard welcomes you inside and is also a great place to sit out and enjoy your morning coffee. Inside you have a beautiful, updated kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Countertops. Entire house has security shades that roll down & wrought iron security screen doors. Spacious Master Suite has Bay Window & Walk-In Closet. Inside Laundry. Backyard is perfect for entertaining complete w/ extended back patio, built-in BBQ grill island, ceiling fans & roll-down shades. Active Adult Community with AMAZING amenities, including clubhouses, work-out centers, Tennis, indoor & outdoor pools and golf, call now!