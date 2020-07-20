All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

17697 W Post Dr

17697 West Post Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17697 West Post Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 5 bedroom, 2.5 baths, family, good sized BONUS room Plus a LOFT!!! This home has lots of upgrades, large open kitchen with ISLAND, pantry, GRANITE countertops and FORMAL dining area. Attractive master suite with separate tub/shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Magnificent and SPACIOUS backyard with covered patio, built in grill station. 3 Car Garage with EPOXY Flooring! All situated at the end of a CUl-De-Sac. This one will not last long...

***AVAILABLE NOW***
To view more properties or apply online goto our website: www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17697 W Post Dr have any available units?
17697 W Post Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17697 W Post Dr have?
Some of 17697 W Post Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17697 W Post Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17697 W Post Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17697 W Post Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17697 W Post Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17697 W Post Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17697 W Post Dr offers parking.
Does 17697 W Post Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17697 W Post Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17697 W Post Dr have a pool?
No, 17697 W Post Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17697 W Post Dr have accessible units?
No, 17697 W Post Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17697 W Post Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17697 W Post Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17697 W Post Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17697 W Post Dr has units with air conditioning.
