17697 W Post Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 5 bedroom, 2.5 baths, family, good sized BONUS room Plus a LOFT!!! This home has lots of upgrades, large open kitchen with ISLAND, pantry, GRANITE countertops and FORMAL dining area. Attractive master suite with separate tub/shower, double sinks and walk in closet. Magnificent and SPACIOUS backyard with covered patio, built in grill station. 3 Car Garage with EPOXY Flooring! All situated at the end of a CUl-De-Sac. This one will not last long...



