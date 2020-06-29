All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17674 W Maya Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17674 W Maya Way
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

17674 W Maya Way

17674 W Maya Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17674 W Maya Way, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom + 2 Bath NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!!! Located in Desert Oasis. Beautiful landscaping just installed! Kitchen features all appliances - refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master Bedroom is split from the others and has the separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and large walk in closet. Two bedrooms in hallway by bathroom and laundry room, then 4th bedroom with walk in closet at front of home makes for a great separate space. Formal living / Dining room. Call now to take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17674 W Maya Way have any available units?
17674 W Maya Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17674 W Maya Way have?
Some of 17674 W Maya Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17674 W Maya Way currently offering any rent specials?
17674 W Maya Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17674 W Maya Way pet-friendly?
No, 17674 W Maya Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17674 W Maya Way offer parking?
Yes, 17674 W Maya Way offers parking.
Does 17674 W Maya Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17674 W Maya Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17674 W Maya Way have a pool?
Yes, 17674 W Maya Way has a pool.
Does 17674 W Maya Way have accessible units?
No, 17674 W Maya Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17674 W Maya Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17674 W Maya Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17674 W Maya Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17674 W Maya Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College