17674 W Maya Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

4 Bedroom + 2 Bath NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!!! Located in Desert Oasis. Beautiful landscaping just installed! Kitchen features all appliances - refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Master Bedroom is split from the others and has the separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and large walk in closet. Two bedrooms in hallway by bathroom and laundry room, then 4th bedroom with walk in closet at front of home makes for a great separate space. Formal living / Dining room. Call now to take a look!