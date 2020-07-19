All apartments in Surprise
17667 w Pershing St

17667 West Pershing Street · No Longer Available
Location

17667 West Pershing Street, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Outstanding 4bd/2ba Rental in the desirable Community of Mountainside. Also available as a Lease Purchase. Front porch entry. Designer color palette, ceiling fans, neutral carpet, window blinds, and move-in ready. Stunning chefs eat-in kitchen features center island, ceramic tile floor, granite countertops, breakfast bar, black appliances, and plethora of upgraded wood cabinetry. Layered stone fireplace, patio access in family room. Great gathering place for family and friends! All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closets and storage. Grand master retreat, patio access, and private en suite. Come relax under the covered patio. Fire pit w/patio area, easy to maintain desert landscape, and endless blue skies. Call today 602-384-4175

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17667 w Pershing St have any available units?
17667 w Pershing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17667 w Pershing St have?
Some of 17667 w Pershing St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17667 w Pershing St currently offering any rent specials?
17667 w Pershing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17667 w Pershing St pet-friendly?
No, 17667 w Pershing St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17667 w Pershing St offer parking?
No, 17667 w Pershing St does not offer parking.
Does 17667 w Pershing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17667 w Pershing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17667 w Pershing St have a pool?
No, 17667 w Pershing St does not have a pool.
Does 17667 w Pershing St have accessible units?
No, 17667 w Pershing St does not have accessible units.
Does 17667 w Pershing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17667 w Pershing St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17667 w Pershing St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17667 w Pershing St does not have units with air conditioning.
