17667 w Pershing St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Outstanding 4bd/2ba Rental in the desirable Community of Mountainside. Also available as a Lease Purchase. Front porch entry. Designer color palette, ceiling fans, neutral carpet, window blinds, and move-in ready. Stunning chefs eat-in kitchen features center island, ceramic tile floor, granite countertops, breakfast bar, black appliances, and plethora of upgraded wood cabinetry. Layered stone fireplace, patio access in family room. Great gathering place for family and friends! All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closets and storage. Grand master retreat, patio access, and private en suite. Come relax under the covered patio. Fire pit w/patio area, easy to maintain desert landscape, and endless blue skies. Call today 602-384-4175