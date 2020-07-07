17656 N 114th Ln

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool ceiling fan carpet

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Village at Canyon Ridge West is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Village at Canyon Ridge West is available for immediate move in! This home has brand new carpet and features granite counter tops, a kitchen island, upgrade kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans through out, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath. Home also has a side yard and there is a community pool. The property is located near schools, parks, restaurants, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5719680)