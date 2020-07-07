All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

17656 N 114th Ln

17656 North 114th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17656 North 114th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Village at Canyon Ridge West is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Village at Canyon Ridge West is available for immediate move in! This home has brand new carpet and features granite counter tops, a kitchen island, upgrade kitchen cabinets, ceiling fans through out, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath. Home also has a side yard and there is a community pool. The property is located near schools, parks, restaurants, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5719680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17656 N 114th Ln have any available units?
17656 N 114th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17656 N 114th Ln have?
Some of 17656 N 114th Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17656 N 114th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17656 N 114th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17656 N 114th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17656 N 114th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17656 N 114th Ln offer parking?
No, 17656 N 114th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17656 N 114th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17656 N 114th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17656 N 114th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17656 N 114th Ln has a pool.
Does 17656 N 114th Ln have accessible units?
No, 17656 N 114th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17656 N 114th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17656 N 114th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17656 N 114th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17656 N 114th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

