17638 N 114TH Lane

Very clean and spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a large bonus room/loft with all new flooring and a community pool**Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances** Master bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms and features a walk in closet, double sinks, and a separate tub and shower**2 car garage, upstairs laundry, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, community pool, children's play area, covered front patio area, freshly painted interior**Check out the photos to get a great feel for this excellent rental property**Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment**