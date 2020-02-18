All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:12 PM

17638 N 114TH Lane

17638 North 114th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17638 North 114th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very clean and spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a large bonus room/loft with all new flooring and a community pool**Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances** Master bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms and features a walk in closet, double sinks, and a separate tub and shower**2 car garage, upstairs laundry, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, community pool, children's play area, covered front patio area, freshly painted interior**Check out the photos to get a great feel for this excellent rental property**Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17638 N 114TH Lane have any available units?
17638 N 114TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17638 N 114TH Lane have?
Some of 17638 N 114TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17638 N 114TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17638 N 114TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17638 N 114TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17638 N 114TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17638 N 114TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17638 N 114TH Lane offers parking.
Does 17638 N 114TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17638 N 114TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17638 N 114TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17638 N 114TH Lane has a pool.
Does 17638 N 114TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 17638 N 114TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17638 N 114TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17638 N 114TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17638 N 114TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17638 N 114TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
