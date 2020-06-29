All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
17626 West Ironwood Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

17626 West Ironwood Street

17626 West Ironwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

17626 West Ironwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Warming: Desert River Realty is the only company to represent the Owner. Please contact us at 602-380-7880 to verify the owner's information.

Single level home with N/S exposure. Living rm, Formal dining rm, Kitchen w/ Great room. Granite countertops in kitchen, breakfast bar on kitchen island. Split bedroom floorplan, master BR on other side from other 3 BR's. move-in-ready. All schools to be verified. Rental taxes may apply. Non-smokers preferred.
No Pet and No Section 8.
Text Only!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17626 West Ironwood Street have any available units?
17626 West Ironwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 17626 West Ironwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
17626 West Ironwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17626 West Ironwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 17626 West Ironwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17626 West Ironwood Street offer parking?
No, 17626 West Ironwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 17626 West Ironwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17626 West Ironwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17626 West Ironwood Street have a pool?
No, 17626 West Ironwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 17626 West Ironwood Street have accessible units?
No, 17626 West Ironwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17626 West Ironwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17626 West Ironwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17626 West Ironwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17626 West Ironwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

