17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental is perfect and ready for move-in. Perfect layout with great kitchen including fridge open to living area. Great room opens up to breakfast nook, eat in kitchen and kitchen island, french doors to backyard with covered back patio and ceiling fans including sun shades wonderful for entertaining. The upstairs has plenty of space with a huge master suite with bonus sitting area/Office/Nursery/exercise area and master bath with dual sinks, huge shower and walk-in closet, full guest bathroom with single sink vanity, ceiling fans upgrade blinds in every room. Huge laundry room downstairs. Conveniently located minutes from everything. Great kid friendly park is across the street.