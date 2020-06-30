All apartments in Surprise
17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:27 AM

17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane

17616 West Mauna Loa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17616 West Mauna Loa Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental is perfect and ready for move-in. Perfect layout with great kitchen including fridge open to living area. Great room opens up to breakfast nook, eat in kitchen and kitchen island, french doors to backyard with covered back patio and ceiling fans including sun shades wonderful for entertaining. The upstairs has plenty of space with a huge master suite with bonus sitting area/Office/Nursery/exercise area and master bath with dual sinks, huge shower and walk-in closet, full guest bathroom with single sink vanity, ceiling fans upgrade blinds in every room. Huge laundry room downstairs. Conveniently located minutes from everything. Great kid friendly park is across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane have any available units?
17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane have?
Some of 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane offers parking.
Does 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane have a pool?
No, 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane have accessible units?
No, 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17616 W MAUNA LOA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

