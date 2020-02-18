All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:55 PM

17609 W YOUNG Street

17609 West Young Street · (602) 633-5970
Location

17609 West Young Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2255 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful move-in ready home situated directly across from community park and on a corner lot! Three bedroom, 2.5 baths with a HUGE upstairs loft. Home has two-tone paint throughout. Kitchen has maple cabinets, black appliances, GAS stove, and walk in pantry. Master bathroom has separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Well manicured, grassy backyard has mountain views, built in BBQ with table and umbrella. Two car garage has built in cabinets for extra storage. Brand new carpeting throughout. Home well cared for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17609 W YOUNG Street have any available units?
17609 W YOUNG Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17609 W YOUNG Street have?
Some of 17609 W YOUNG Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17609 W YOUNG Street currently offering any rent specials?
17609 W YOUNG Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17609 W YOUNG Street pet-friendly?
No, 17609 W YOUNG Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17609 W YOUNG Street offer parking?
Yes, 17609 W YOUNG Street does offer parking.
Does 17609 W YOUNG Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17609 W YOUNG Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17609 W YOUNG Street have a pool?
No, 17609 W YOUNG Street does not have a pool.
Does 17609 W YOUNG Street have accessible units?
No, 17609 W YOUNG Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17609 W YOUNG Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17609 W YOUNG Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17609 W YOUNG Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17609 W YOUNG Street does not have units with air conditioning.
