17609 W YOUNG Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful move-in ready home situated directly across from community park and on a corner lot! Three bedroom, 2.5 baths with a HUGE upstairs loft. Home has two-tone paint throughout. Kitchen has maple cabinets, black appliances, GAS stove, and walk in pantry. Master bathroom has separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Well manicured, grassy backyard has mountain views, built in BBQ with table and umbrella. Two car garage has built in cabinets for extra storage. Brand new carpeting throughout. Home well cared for!