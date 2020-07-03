17590 N 114TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Lovely single family home close to Bell Road and 6 miles from the 101 with nearby restaurants, Safeway, animal clinic, and gas station. Family friendly, easy to care for landscaping. 2 story house with 3 bedrooms and an entertainment loft that provides a comfy yet functional room for entertaining. New carpet in 2018, 9 ft ceilings, upgraded light fixtures, patio, and 2 garage spaces. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer commercial grade garbage disposal, silestone counter tops. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Community has a pool, children's playground, and biking/walking paths. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AFTER JANUARY 7, 2019