Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17590 N 114TH Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

17590 N 114TH Lane

17590 North 114th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17590 North 114th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely single family home close to Bell Road and 6 miles from the 101 with nearby restaurants, Safeway, animal clinic, and gas station. Family friendly, easy to care for landscaping. 2 story house with 3 bedrooms and an entertainment loft that provides a comfy yet functional room for entertaining. New carpet in 2018, 9 ft ceilings, upgraded light fixtures, patio, and 2 garage spaces. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer commercial grade garbage disposal, silestone counter tops. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Community has a pool, children's playground, and biking/walking paths. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AFTER JANUARY 7, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17590 N 114TH Lane have any available units?
17590 N 114TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17590 N 114TH Lane have?
Some of 17590 N 114TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17590 N 114TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17590 N 114TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17590 N 114TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17590 N 114TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17590 N 114TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17590 N 114TH Lane offers parking.
Does 17590 N 114TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17590 N 114TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17590 N 114TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17590 N 114TH Lane has a pool.
Does 17590 N 114TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 17590 N 114TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17590 N 114TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17590 N 114TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17590 N 114TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17590 N 114TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

