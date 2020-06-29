Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

17542 W Acapulco Ln Available 02/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Sierra Montana is available for immediate move in! This home has new stainless steel appliances and tile through out. Home also features vaulted ceilings, all appliances including washer and dryer, ceiling fans through out, kitchen island, separate tub and shower plus double sinks in the master bath, and a bay window in the master bedroom plus a door out to the patio. It has a finished rock backyard, and covered patio. The property is on a corner lot adjacent to a green way with a walking path. Home is located near schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Can be shown by appointment. To view call Lanie at 602-410-5085



No Cats Allowed



