17504 West Mauna Loa Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 2:06 AM

17504 West Mauna Loa Lane

17504 West Mauna Loa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17504 West Mauna Loa Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 1,902 sq ft of living space in Surprise, AZ. Features include tile floors and carpeting, kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane have any available units?
17504 West Mauna Loa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane have?
Some of 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17504 West Mauna Loa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane offers parking.
Does 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane have a pool?
No, 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane have accessible units?
No, 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17504 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
