Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Enjoy this Corner Lot Home with 4 Bedrooms and Small Loft for Computer Area * NEW Two-Tone Paint (Sept 2019) * 18-Ft Vaulted Ceilings at Foyer & Formal Living or Dining Room, Built-In Entertainment Niche, Ceiling Fans in All Rooms * Island, New Built-In Microwave and Fridge (Sept 2019) * Washer and Dyer also Included* Walk to Greenbelt/Playground! * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO