Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17385 N 185th Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

17385 N 185th Dr

17385 N 185th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17385 N 185th Dr, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
17385 N 185th Dr Available 08/01/19 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Bell Pointe is available for August 1st move-in - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Bell Pointe is available for immediate move in! This is a beautiful home! It features surround sound, a fireplace, wood floors, 9 ft ceilings, comes with all appliances except washer and dryer, has double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, a large pantry, covered patio and large backyard. No neighbors behind you, and there is a spacious park just down the street. Property is close to schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is a no pet property! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3656829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17385 N 185th Dr have any available units?
17385 N 185th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17385 N 185th Dr have?
Some of 17385 N 185th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17385 N 185th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17385 N 185th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17385 N 185th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17385 N 185th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17385 N 185th Dr offer parking?
No, 17385 N 185th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17385 N 185th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17385 N 185th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17385 N 185th Dr have a pool?
No, 17385 N 185th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17385 N 185th Dr have accessible units?
No, 17385 N 185th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17385 N 185th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17385 N 185th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17385 N 185th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17385 N 185th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
