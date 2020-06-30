All apartments in Surprise
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

17335 W Banff Lane

17335 West Banff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17335 West Banff Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom single level surprise home. This home has many upgrades including neutral paint throughout, tile flooring in all living areas, upgraded carpeting in each bedroom, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Open great room floorplan with large living room and dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Large master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Professionally landscaped backyard with covered patio and grass area. Washing machine and dryer included. Two car garage offers plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17335 W Banff Lane have any available units?
17335 W Banff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17335 W Banff Lane have?
Some of 17335 W Banff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17335 W Banff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17335 W Banff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17335 W Banff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17335 W Banff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17335 W Banff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17335 W Banff Lane offers parking.
Does 17335 W Banff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17335 W Banff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17335 W Banff Lane have a pool?
No, 17335 W Banff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17335 W Banff Lane have accessible units?
No, 17335 W Banff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17335 W Banff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17335 W Banff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17335 W Banff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17335 W Banff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

