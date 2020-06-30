17335 W Banff Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom single level surprise home. This home has many upgrades including neutral paint throughout, tile flooring in all living areas, upgraded carpeting in each bedroom, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Open great room floorplan with large living room and dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Large master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Professionally landscaped backyard with covered patio and grass area. Washing machine and dryer included. Two car garage offers plenty of storage.