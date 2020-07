Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOTS OF SPACE, BEDROOM/BATH DOWNSTAIRS, LOFT AND ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, INCLUDING MASTER BEDROOM. GREAT KITCHEN AREA WITH ISLAND, AND PANTRY. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).