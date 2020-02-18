17313 W SAGUARO Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single level, Open and Bright, 3 Bedroom Plus DEN, 2 Bath, 2.5 Car garage home on Corner Lot. Open floor plan, Living/Dinning room combo, Family room open to Upgraded Kitchen. Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, including REFRIGERATOR, double ovens, microwave, glass cook top, dishwasher and pantry, island. Upgraded carpet and lots of tile in Family room, Kitchen and hallways. Extra storage space in garage. Grassy backyard House faces beautiful park, with sports courts, skate park and splash pad. Close to LOOP 303, shopping and much more!