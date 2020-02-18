All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

17313 W SAGUARO Lane

17313 West Saguaro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17313 West Saguaro Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level, Open and Bright, 3 Bedroom Plus DEN, 2 Bath, 2.5 Car garage home on Corner Lot. Open floor plan, Living/Dinning room combo, Family room open to Upgraded Kitchen. Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, including REFRIGERATOR, double ovens, microwave, glass cook top, dishwasher and pantry, island. Upgraded carpet and lots of tile in Family room, Kitchen and hallways. Extra storage space in garage. Grassy backyard House faces beautiful park, with sports courts, skate park and splash pad. Close to LOOP 303, shopping and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17313 W SAGUARO Lane have any available units?
17313 W SAGUARO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17313 W SAGUARO Lane have?
Some of 17313 W SAGUARO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17313 W SAGUARO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17313 W SAGUARO Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17313 W SAGUARO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17313 W SAGUARO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17313 W SAGUARO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17313 W SAGUARO Lane does offer parking.
Does 17313 W SAGUARO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17313 W SAGUARO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17313 W SAGUARO Lane have a pool?
No, 17313 W SAGUARO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17313 W SAGUARO Lane have accessible units?
No, 17313 W SAGUARO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17313 W SAGUARO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17313 W SAGUARO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17313 W SAGUARO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17313 W SAGUARO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
