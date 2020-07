Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Bell Point Neighborhood. Great floorplan with Formal Living Room, Family Room and Loft! Kitchen is open to Family room and dining room and has large breakfast bar. Tons of storage throughout the home. Master Bath and upstairs hall bath both have two sinks master bath has separate soaking tub and walk in shower. All bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs. Outback has nice sized yard, covered patio and non covered area for sunbathing or extra sitting area.