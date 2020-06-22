Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 5 bedrooms three bath home has a separate living room, family room, and dining area. The kitchen is open to the family room and has an island for extra counter space and storage. It has stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. There are one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. It is close to the Loop 303 and within 2 miles of a public golf course.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/17233-W-Elm-St-Surprise-AZ-85388



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5463353)