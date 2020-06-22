All apartments in Surprise
17233 W Elm St
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

17233 W Elm St

17233 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

17233 West Elm Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 5 bedrooms three bath home has a separate living room, family room, and dining area. The kitchen is open to the family room and has an island for extra counter space and storage. It has stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. There are one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. It is close to the Loop 303 and within 2 miles of a public golf course.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/17233-W-Elm-St-Surprise-AZ-85388

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5463353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17233 W Elm St have any available units?
17233 W Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17233 W Elm St have?
Some of 17233 W Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17233 W Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
17233 W Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17233 W Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17233 W Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 17233 W Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 17233 W Elm St does offer parking.
Does 17233 W Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17233 W Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17233 W Elm St have a pool?
No, 17233 W Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 17233 W Elm St have accessible units?
No, 17233 W Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 17233 W Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17233 W Elm St has units with dishwashers.
Does 17233 W Elm St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17233 W Elm St has units with air conditioning.
