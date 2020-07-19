17194 N 184TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home available in quiet Surprise community. Home shows beautiful design and excellent curb appeal. Desirable floorplan features both a living and family room, clean plush carpets, neutral colors and tile in all the right places. Designed for entertaining, the stylish kitchen opens to the family room boasting granite countertops and plenty of beautiful wood cabinetry. Large loft upstairs is perfect for a media or game room. Bedrooms are spacious and sunny with the master including a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Through sliding glass doors off of the dining area you will find the enclosed backyard. With a covered patio and mature trees for shade, its a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the sublime Arizona weather. This lovely home will rent fast. Don't miss it