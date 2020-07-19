All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17194 N 184TH Drive

17194 North 184th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17194 North 184th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home available in quiet Surprise community. Home shows beautiful design and excellent curb appeal. Desirable floorplan features both a living and family room, clean plush carpets, neutral colors and tile in all the right places. Designed for entertaining, the stylish kitchen opens to the family room boasting granite countertops and plenty of beautiful wood cabinetry. Large loft upstairs is perfect for a media or game room. Bedrooms are spacious and sunny with the master including a private bathroom and walk-in closet. Through sliding glass doors off of the dining area you will find the enclosed backyard. With a covered patio and mature trees for shade, its a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the sublime Arizona weather. This lovely home will rent fast. Don't miss it

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17194 N 184TH Drive have any available units?
17194 N 184TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17194 N 184TH Drive have?
Some of 17194 N 184TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17194 N 184TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17194 N 184TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17194 N 184TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17194 N 184TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17194 N 184TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17194 N 184TH Drive offers parking.
Does 17194 N 184TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17194 N 184TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17194 N 184TH Drive have a pool?
No, 17194 N 184TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17194 N 184TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 17194 N 184TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17194 N 184TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17194 N 184TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17194 N 184TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17194 N 184TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
