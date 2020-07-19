All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17063 N Zuni Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17063 N Zuni Trail
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

17063 N Zuni Trail

17063 North Zuni Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17063 North Zuni Trail, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Rental Home in Sun Village (Longterm Unfurnished) - This beautiful home sits on the Golf Course in the Zuni Village community. It features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Den. There is a nice size Living Room, separate Dinning Room and an Eat-in Kitchen. There is a large patio that has doors off the Dinning Room and Master Bedroom. Patio has beautiful views of the golf course and pond. Sun Village has a Community Center with large pool and many amenities. The Zuni Village community also has a private pool. The rent includes $248 monthly HOA dues, water, and monthly landscape included. Sun Village is an age restricted 55+ community. The home will be an unfurnished rental. Washer and Dryer are included.

(RLNE3783659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17063 N Zuni Trail have any available units?
17063 N Zuni Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17063 N Zuni Trail have?
Some of 17063 N Zuni Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17063 N Zuni Trail currently offering any rent specials?
17063 N Zuni Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17063 N Zuni Trail pet-friendly?
No, 17063 N Zuni Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17063 N Zuni Trail offer parking?
No, 17063 N Zuni Trail does not offer parking.
Does 17063 N Zuni Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17063 N Zuni Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17063 N Zuni Trail have a pool?
Yes, 17063 N Zuni Trail has a pool.
Does 17063 N Zuni Trail have accessible units?
No, 17063 N Zuni Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 17063 N Zuni Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 17063 N Zuni Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17063 N Zuni Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 17063 N Zuni Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College