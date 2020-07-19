17063 N Zuni Trail

Amenities

Rental Home in Sun Village (Longterm Unfurnished) - This beautiful home sits on the Golf Course in the Zuni Village community. It features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Den. There is a nice size Living Room, separate Dinning Room and an Eat-in Kitchen. There is a large patio that has doors off the Dinning Room and Master Bedroom. Patio has beautiful views of the golf course and pond. Sun Village has a Community Center with large pool and many amenities. The Zuni Village community also has a private pool. The rent includes $248 monthly HOA dues, water, and monthly landscape included. Sun Village is an age restricted 55+ community. The home will be an unfurnished rental. Washer and Dryer are included.



(RLNE3783659)