patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool ceiling fan

17045 W Bradford Way Available 06/01/20 5 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced pool in Bell West Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 5 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced pool in Bell West Ranch is available for immediate move in! One bedroom and bath is located on the first floor. The master and three more bedrooms and two baths are on the second floor. Home features granite counter tops, kitchen island, cherry staggered cabinets, kitchen desk, ceiling fans through out, surround sound speakers in the family room and speakers on back porch and master bedroom for central sound system, water softener, over-sized Master with sitting area, master bath with separate tub and shower, walk in closet and double sinks. The guest bath also has double sinks. Their is an RV gate, and the backyard is finished. The fenced pebble-tec pool has extended cool decking and a rock water fall. Full weekly pool service is included in the monthly rent. Property is located near schools, restaurants, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. No pets on this property please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4363734)