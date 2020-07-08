All apartments in Surprise
17045 W Bradford Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

17045 W Bradford Way

17045 West Bradford Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

17045 West Bradford Way, Surprise, AZ 85374
Bell West Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
17045 W Bradford Way Available 06/01/20 5 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced pool in Bell West Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 5 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced pool in Bell West Ranch is available for immediate move in! One bedroom and bath is located on the first floor. The master and three more bedrooms and two baths are on the second floor. Home features granite counter tops, kitchen island, cherry staggered cabinets, kitchen desk, ceiling fans through out, surround sound speakers in the family room and speakers on back porch and master bedroom for central sound system, water softener, over-sized Master with sitting area, master bath with separate tub and shower, walk in closet and double sinks. The guest bath also has double sinks. Their is an RV gate, and the backyard is finished. The fenced pebble-tec pool has extended cool decking and a rock water fall. Full weekly pool service is included in the monthly rent. Property is located near schools, restaurants, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. No pets on this property please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4363734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17045 W Bradford Way have any available units?
17045 W Bradford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17045 W Bradford Way have?
Some of 17045 W Bradford Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17045 W Bradford Way currently offering any rent specials?
17045 W Bradford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17045 W Bradford Way pet-friendly?
No, 17045 W Bradford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17045 W Bradford Way offer parking?
No, 17045 W Bradford Way does not offer parking.
Does 17045 W Bradford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17045 W Bradford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17045 W Bradford Way have a pool?
Yes, 17045 W Bradford Way has a pool.
Does 17045 W Bradford Way have accessible units?
No, 17045 W Bradford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17045 W Bradford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17045 W Bradford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17045 W Bradford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17045 W Bradford Way does not have units with air conditioning.

