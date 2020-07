Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Rental... One of the very few floor planes that feature 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with an additional office /den that could be used as a 5th bedroom.Carpet in Bedrooms, tile everywhere else. Includes All Appliances. 2'' window blinds, sun screens and 2 car garage all Within walking distance to park, shopping and restaurants... Easy commute to Bell Rd and Rt. 303...