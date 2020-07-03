16993 W MANCHESTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

What an absolute dollhouse! This lovely floor plan features a very open plan with vaulted ceilings. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinets and kitchen island. 16 inch tile in the living area. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and living area. For those who like it outside this backyard will not disappoint you. The yard features an extended patio, flagtone tile ansd lovely trees. The garage features a washtub. Located in one of the finest subdivisions in Surprise. Minutes away from the multiple grocery stores, all th shopping you can handle and the 303 Freeway. Owner may consider one small dog but NO cats.