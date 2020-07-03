All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

16993 W MANCHESTER Drive

16993 West Manchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16993 West Manchester Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Bell West Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
What an absolute dollhouse! This lovely floor plan features a very open plan with vaulted ceilings. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinets and kitchen island. 16 inch tile in the living area. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and living area. For those who like it outside this backyard will not disappoint you. The yard features an extended patio, flagtone tile ansd lovely trees. The garage features a washtub. Located in one of the finest subdivisions in Surprise. Minutes away from the multiple grocery stores, all th shopping you can handle and the 303 Freeway. Owner may consider one small dog but NO cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive have any available units?
16993 W MANCHESTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive have?
Some of 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16993 W MANCHESTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive offers parking.
Does 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive have a pool?
No, 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16993 W MANCHESTER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

