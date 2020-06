Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This house has a 5 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a 3 car garage. There are blinds, fans, wood floors, carpet through out. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and pantry. There is a bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Master suite includes large room, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet and private toilet room. The home has a fireplace and RV gate!! There is grass front and backyard too!