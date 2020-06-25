Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated game room bathtub carpet

16961 W Marshall Ln Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in!. Home features carpet and tile, new kitchen counter tops, desert landscaping, loft/game room, over sized master bedroom and a master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Both the master bath and the guest bath have linen closets. Home also features a storage closet under the stairs, and shelving in the laundry room. Backyard is rocked and has a covered patio. Property is close to shopping, parks, schools, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. No Pets please! Security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2196686)