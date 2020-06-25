All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16961 W Marshall Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16961 W Marshall Ln
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

16961 W Marshall Ln

16961 West Marshall Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16961 West Marshall Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
game room
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
16961 W Marshall Ln Available 06/01/19 Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Surprise Farms is available for immediate move in!. Home features carpet and tile, new kitchen counter tops, desert landscaping, loft/game room, over sized master bedroom and a master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Both the master bath and the guest bath have linen closets. Home also features a storage closet under the stairs, and shelving in the laundry room. Backyard is rocked and has a covered patio. Property is close to shopping, parks, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. No Pets please! Security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2196686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16961 W Marshall Ln have any available units?
16961 W Marshall Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16961 W Marshall Ln have?
Some of 16961 W Marshall Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16961 W Marshall Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16961 W Marshall Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16961 W Marshall Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16961 W Marshall Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16961 W Marshall Ln offer parking?
No, 16961 W Marshall Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16961 W Marshall Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16961 W Marshall Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16961 W Marshall Ln have a pool?
No, 16961 W Marshall Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16961 W Marshall Ln have accessible units?
No, 16961 W Marshall Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16961 W Marshall Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16961 W Marshall Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16961 W Marshall Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16961 W Marshall Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College