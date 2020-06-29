16959 W Central St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Very nice inside! XL kitchen, loft upstairs - This house has been very well cared for. 3 bedrooms all upstairs, laundry upstairs with washer dryer included. Good sized living room and an XL kitchen with LOTS of counter top space to work with. Kitchen also includes an island and all appliances! Backyard is nicely landscaped. Priced right to attract a quality tenant! Surprise rental tax of 2.2%, $1295 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $$300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog (with good rental references) No cats, $10 mthly admin fee



No Cats Allowed



