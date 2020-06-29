All apartments in Surprise
16959 W Central St
16959 W Central St

16959 West Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

16959 West Central Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Very nice inside! XL kitchen, loft upstairs - This house has been very well cared for. 3 bedrooms all upstairs, laundry upstairs with washer dryer included. Good sized living room and an XL kitchen with LOTS of counter top space to work with. Kitchen also includes an island and all appliances! Backyard is nicely landscaped. Priced right to attract a quality tenant! Surprise rental tax of 2.2%, $1295 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $$300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog (with good rental references) No cats, $10 mthly admin fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3540213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16959 W Central St have any available units?
16959 W Central St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16959 W Central St currently offering any rent specials?
16959 W Central St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16959 W Central St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16959 W Central St is pet friendly.
Does 16959 W Central St offer parking?
No, 16959 W Central St does not offer parking.
Does 16959 W Central St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16959 W Central St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16959 W Central St have a pool?
No, 16959 W Central St does not have a pool.
Does 16959 W Central St have accessible units?
No, 16959 W Central St does not have accessible units.
Does 16959 W Central St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16959 W Central St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16959 W Central St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16959 W Central St does not have units with air conditioning.
