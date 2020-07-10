All apartments in Surprise
16823 West Rimrock Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16823 West Rimrock Street

16823 West Rimrock Street · No Longer Available
Location

16823 West Rimrock Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Single level 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with wood laminate flooring for a very cozy feel. Kitchen space is tiled and includes an eat in area that overlooks the backyard, a breakfast bar, walk in pantry and laundry room off of kitchen. Master bedroom is spacious and has a built in closet system and private bathroom. Great area and schools. Location is quite but a quick commute to Loop 303.

Refundable Security Deposit: $1250
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 2.2%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%
Pet Must be Approved by the Owner!

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16823 West Rimrock Street have any available units?
16823 West Rimrock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16823 West Rimrock Street currently offering any rent specials?
16823 West Rimrock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16823 West Rimrock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16823 West Rimrock Street is pet friendly.
Does 16823 West Rimrock Street offer parking?
No, 16823 West Rimrock Street does not offer parking.
Does 16823 West Rimrock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16823 West Rimrock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16823 West Rimrock Street have a pool?
No, 16823 West Rimrock Street does not have a pool.
Does 16823 West Rimrock Street have accessible units?
No, 16823 West Rimrock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16823 West Rimrock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16823 West Rimrock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16823 West Rimrock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16823 West Rimrock Street does not have units with air conditioning.

