16823 West Rimrock Street

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single level 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with wood laminate flooring for a very cozy feel. Kitchen space is tiled and includes an eat in area that overlooks the backyard, a breakfast bar, walk in pantry and laundry room off of kitchen. Master bedroom is spacious and has a built in closet system and private bathroom. Great area and schools. Location is quite but a quick commute to Loop 303.



Refundable Security Deposit: $1250

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 2.2%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

Pet Must be Approved by the Owner!



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.