Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

This is a clean 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom. Home features tile in all the right places and carpet in the bedrooms, fans and blinds through out, and great floor plan. Kitchen features refrigerator, range, built in microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. Washer and Dryer included. Backyard has covered patio and easy to maintain landscaping. Come take a look! Price does not include rental tax of 2.2% and $10.00 monthly admin fee.