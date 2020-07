Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

This great ready to move in single level home is 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom , 2 Car Garage, RV Gate located in Orchards Community. You will love the open floor plan layout. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. Close to community playground. Easy access to Loop 303, shops, restaurants, movie theater, ball park and so much more! DON'T WAIT THIS HOME WILL GO FAST!!