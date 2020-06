Amenities

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bath home is available for move in immediately. Boasts over just over 1500 sq feet split floor plan. It features ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, double sinks in the master bath, large walk-in closets, a covered patio, and all appliances. A/C was replaced in 2018. Brand New garage door just added. Backs to a Greenbelt and is near Restaurants, Schools, Parks, and Shopping.