Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

16671 W Saguaro Ln

16671 West Saguaro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16671 West Saguaro Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath home with all the wanted features. New carpet, new paint. Home has a spacious floor plan with family room and loft. 2 bedrooms are downstairs. Lovely kitchen with all stainless appliances included, kitchen island and pantry. Great room has a built in entertainment center. Tile throughout home and carpet in bedrooms. Hook up for washer and dryer available inside. Great master suite with balcony over looking backyard, walk in closet and master bath including double sinks and separate shower and tub. Big backyard with covered patio. Home has many qualities, perfect for family and gatherings.
Other tenant Charges.
$50 application fee, $235 admin fee, 2% city sales tax, 1.9% Monthly Admin Fee,
Pet fees and restrictions apply;

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16671 W Saguaro Ln have any available units?
16671 W Saguaro Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16671 W Saguaro Ln have?
Some of 16671 W Saguaro Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16671 W Saguaro Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16671 W Saguaro Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16671 W Saguaro Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16671 W Saguaro Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16671 W Saguaro Ln offer parking?
No, 16671 W Saguaro Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16671 W Saguaro Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16671 W Saguaro Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16671 W Saguaro Ln have a pool?
No, 16671 W Saguaro Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16671 W Saguaro Ln have accessible units?
No, 16671 W Saguaro Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16671 W Saguaro Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16671 W Saguaro Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16671 W Saguaro Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16671 W Saguaro Ln has units with air conditioning.
