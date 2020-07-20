16671 W Saguaro Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath home with all the wanted features. New carpet, new paint. Home has a spacious floor plan with family room and loft. 2 bedrooms are downstairs. Lovely kitchen with all stainless appliances included, kitchen island and pantry. Great room has a built in entertainment center. Tile throughout home and carpet in bedrooms. Hook up for washer and dryer available inside. Great master suite with balcony over looking backyard, walk in closet and master bath including double sinks and separate shower and tub. Big backyard with covered patio. Home has many qualities, perfect for family and gatherings.

Other tenant Charges.

$50 application fee, $235 admin fee, 2% city sales tax, 1.9% Monthly Admin Fee,

Pet fees and restrictions apply;



