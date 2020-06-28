All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16622 N 168th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16622 N 168th Dr
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

16622 N 168th Dr

16622 North 168th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16622 North 168th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Surprise Farms three bedroom, two bath home ready for immediate rental. Enter the home to a great room format with the kitchen overlooking the living and dining area. Kitchen has a gas stove. pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom is split from the other two bedrooms. Master has an en-suite bath with walk-in shower, dual sinks, and large closet. Hall bathroom has a soaking tub with vanity. Inside-laundry with washer and dryer. 2-car garage, Covered patio with easy maintenance yard. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16622 N 168th Dr have any available units?
16622 N 168th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16622 N 168th Dr have?
Some of 16622 N 168th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16622 N 168th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16622 N 168th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16622 N 168th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16622 N 168th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16622 N 168th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16622 N 168th Dr offers parking.
Does 16622 N 168th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16622 N 168th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16622 N 168th Dr have a pool?
No, 16622 N 168th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16622 N 168th Dr have accessible units?
No, 16622 N 168th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16622 N 168th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16622 N 168th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16622 N 168th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16622 N 168th Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College