16622 N 168th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Surprise Farms three bedroom, two bath home ready for immediate rental. Enter the home to a great room format with the kitchen overlooking the living and dining area. Kitchen has a gas stove. pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom is split from the other two bedrooms. Master has an en-suite bath with walk-in shower, dual sinks, and large closet. Hall bathroom has a soaking tub with vanity. Inside-laundry with washer and dryer. 2-car garage, Covered patio with easy maintenance yard. No pets, please.