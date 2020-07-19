16592 N 162nd Ave 21196641-002

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Surprise Rental 3/2 - This picture perfect home is ideal. This house is in a very nice neighborhood. Beautiful Tile throughout, nice floor plan, custom blinds, built in entertainment center, huge yard, huge kitchen with island and lots of counter space, fireplace, full master bath, dining in living/great room, skylights, 2 car garage and much more. Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. We do not accept section 8 or any type of similar program. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees



(RLNE4652475)