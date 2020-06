16525 W ARROYO Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME LOCATION ON THE SEVENTH HOLE OF THE GRANITE FALLS GOLF COURSE - SUCH A VIEW! SPLIT, TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH FLOOR PLAN WITH A DEN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME FEATURES TILE & HARDWOOD FLOORING IN TRAFFIC & LIVING AREAS, CARPETING IN THE BEDROOMS. KITCHEN IS OPEN & BRIGHT WITH ALL OF THE APPLIANCES YOU'LL NEED. LAUNDRY MACHINES ARE ALSO PROVIDED. MEMBERSHIP TO THE SUN CITY COMMUNITY BENEFITS ARE NOT INCLUDED WITH THE RENT - INQUIRE WITH MGMT. IF INTERESTED. THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. SUPPORT ANIMALS ONLY. $55 APPLICATION FEE. OCCUPANTS WHO ARE NOT A PRIMARY APPLICANT NEED TO SUBMIT THE BACKGROUND CHECK FORM ALONG WITH $25 PROCESSING FEE.PLEASE READ THE COVER PAGE OF THE APPLICATION