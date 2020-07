Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Absolutely stunning 4 bed 2 bath home in Surprise! This home spacious home has everything you will need. You will also have a private pool perfect for family gatherings and those hot summer days!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix



Contact us to schedule a showing.