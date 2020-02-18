All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

16480 W Juniper Court

16480 West Juniper Court · No Longer Available
Location

16480 West Juniper Court, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
This popular ASHBURY floor plan, single floor furnished house sits on a gorgeous, over-sized lot in a quiet cul-de-sac street of Sun City Grand, one of nationally recognized 55 plus active adult community. There are two fitness centers, 18-hole golf course, game room, one indoor and two outdoor heated pools. and many amenities. Master suite and 2nd suite for guest. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinets with breakfast nook. Enjoy the morning sun light while having your breakfast. Covered patio facing the large backyard with mature trees. 2.5 car garbage. Very clean and ready to move in. TERM: prefer 3 to 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16480 W Juniper Court have any available units?
16480 W Juniper Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16480 W Juniper Court have?
Some of 16480 W Juniper Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16480 W Juniper Court currently offering any rent specials?
16480 W Juniper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16480 W Juniper Court pet-friendly?
No, 16480 W Juniper Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16480 W Juniper Court offer parking?
No, 16480 W Juniper Court does not offer parking.
Does 16480 W Juniper Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16480 W Juniper Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16480 W Juniper Court have a pool?
Yes, 16480 W Juniper Court has a pool.
Does 16480 W Juniper Court have accessible units?
No, 16480 W Juniper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16480 W Juniper Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16480 W Juniper Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16480 W Juniper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16480 W Juniper Court does not have units with air conditioning.
