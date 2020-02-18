16480 W Juniper Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room pool

This popular ASHBURY floor plan, single floor furnished house sits on a gorgeous, over-sized lot in a quiet cul-de-sac street of Sun City Grand, one of nationally recognized 55 plus active adult community. There are two fitness centers, 18-hole golf course, game room, one indoor and two outdoor heated pools. and many amenities. Master suite and 2nd suite for guest. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinets with breakfast nook. Enjoy the morning sun light while having your breakfast. Covered patio facing the large backyard with mature trees. 2.5 car garbage. Very clean and ready to move in. TERM: prefer 3 to 6 months.