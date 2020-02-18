16472 W SHANGRI LA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

NOT AVAILABLE 5/28-7/31/2020 Perfectly upgraded, hardly lived in beauty! This fully furnished short term rental home features a split, open floor plan, wood tile flooring, a wonderful Kitchen that features granite counters, a huge island and open to the great room. The master features a king sized bed and 2 separate walk in closets! The 2 additional bedrooms have queen sized beds and large closets! The den features private french doors plus a fold out couch, . Out back is your very own private paradise! Simply sensational clean and pristine sparkling heated pool and spa! PLUS a putting green - perfect for entertaining! The garage is also epoxied with just every upgrade to make this the perfect home for your stay! See it before it's gone!