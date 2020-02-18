All apartments in Surprise
Location

16472 West Shangri La Road, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sycamore Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
NOT AVAILABLE 5/28-7/31/2020 Perfectly upgraded, hardly lived in beauty! This fully furnished short term rental home features a split, open floor plan, wood tile flooring, a wonderful Kitchen that features granite counters, a huge island and open to the great room. The master features a king sized bed and 2 separate walk in closets! The 2 additional bedrooms have queen sized beds and large closets! The den features private french doors plus a fold out couch, . Out back is your very own private paradise! Simply sensational clean and pristine sparkling heated pool and spa! PLUS a putting green - perfect for entertaining! The garage is also epoxied with just every upgrade to make this the perfect home for your stay! See it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road have any available units?
16472 W SHANGRI LA Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road have?
Some of 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road currently offering any rent specials?
16472 W SHANGRI LA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road pet-friendly?
No, 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road offer parking?
Yes, 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road does offer parking.
Does 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road have a pool?
Yes, 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road has a pool.
Does 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road have accessible units?
No, 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16472 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
