16444 N 172ND Lane

Located in the sought Surprise Farms, surrounded by family parks & close to 303! Backyard surrounded by Flagstone with PLAYPOOL w/ waterfall feature, beautifully landscaped w/ grass area, stainless steel built-in BBQ grill, and full-length patio & balcony. House backs up to Canyon Ridge Elementary school with no neighbors behind you! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counter tops & walk-in pantry. Living rm built-in shelves for flat-screen and fireplace. Full bath and bed downstairs! Upstairs features balcony overlooking pool, huge LOFT, laundry rm, beds & baths. Master bed w/separate his/her walk-in closets. (Tenant to pay a Non-Refundable Admin Fee of $200.00. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals.)