Surprise, AZ
16444 N 172ND Lane
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

16444 N 172ND Lane

16444 North 172nd Lane · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

16444 North 172nd Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the sought Surprise Farms, surrounded by family parks & close to 303! Backyard surrounded by Flagstone with PLAYPOOL w/ waterfall feature, beautifully landscaped w/ grass area, stainless steel built-in BBQ grill, and full-length patio & balcony. House backs up to Canyon Ridge Elementary school with no neighbors behind you! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counter tops & walk-in pantry. Living rm built-in shelves for flat-screen and fireplace. Full bath and bed downstairs! Upstairs features balcony overlooking pool, huge LOFT, laundry rm, beds & baths. Master bed w/separate his/her walk-in closets. (Tenant to pay a Non-Refundable Admin Fee of $200.00. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16444 N 172ND Lane have any available units?
16444 N 172ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16444 N 172ND Lane have?
Some of 16444 N 172ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16444 N 172ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16444 N 172ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16444 N 172ND Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16444 N 172ND Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16444 N 172ND Lane offer parking?
No, 16444 N 172ND Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16444 N 172ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16444 N 172ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16444 N 172ND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16444 N 172ND Lane has a pool.
Does 16444 N 172ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 16444 N 172ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16444 N 172ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16444 N 172ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16444 N 172ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16444 N 172ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

