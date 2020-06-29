All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16439 North 165th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16439 North 165th Drive
Last updated August 25 2019 at 1:35 AM

16439 North 165th Drive

16439 North 165th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16439 North 165th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This is a 1 story, VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME in a beautiful neighborhood. Nice appliances in kitchen. Media niche, in family area. Back yard borders green belt. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Just been Professionally Painted and carpets Professionally Cleaned. Minutes from Luke AFB, schools, shopping, restaurants, ball parks, and theaters!** This home really is a must see!! Pets must be approved by owner. Credit app required and fees apply plus rental tax/admin fee applies. Please call before filling out rental app.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50 per person, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16439 North 165th Drive have any available units?
16439 North 165th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16439 North 165th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16439 North 165th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16439 North 165th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16439 North 165th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16439 North 165th Drive offer parking?
No, 16439 North 165th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16439 North 165th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16439 North 165th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16439 North 165th Drive have a pool?
No, 16439 North 165th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16439 North 165th Drive have accessible units?
No, 16439 North 165th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16439 North 165th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16439 North 165th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16439 North 165th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16439 North 165th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College