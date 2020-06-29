16439 North 165th Drive

Amenities

pet friendly media room carpet

This is a 1 story, VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME in a beautiful neighborhood. Nice appliances in kitchen. Media niche, in family area. Back yard borders green belt. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Just been Professionally Painted and carpets Professionally Cleaned. Minutes from Luke AFB, schools, shopping, restaurants, ball parks, and theaters!** This home really is a must see!! Pets must be approved by owner. Credit app required and fees apply plus rental tax/admin fee applies. Please call before filling out rental app.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50 per person, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.